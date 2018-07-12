Heartbreak Island winners: 'We are very lucky'

Welcome to The Heartbreakers - a podcast where Brodie Kane, Gracie Taylor and Caitlin Marett take a deep dive into all the drama of Heartbreak Island.

This week was the final! We made it! The team chat to winners Harry and Georgia about how they took out the competition.

The pair took home $100,000, a Suzuki Swift and a trip to LA.

Georgia also won a further 6 diamonds for herself during the first challenge on the island.

“I want to get necklaces made for Ruby, Weiting and I and keep the other three (diamonds),” says Georgia.

“We had our fair share of struggles being in love on the island,” says Georgia about coupling with Harry, “but we were very lucky to have each other.”

Since coming off the island some of the couples have tried to keep the romance alive.

Harry revealed on to The Heartbreakers that Josh and Caitlin broke up but “Kristian is giving that (Caitlin) a red-hot go at the moment.”

Listen to the full podcast and previous episodes below: