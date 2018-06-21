Heartbreak Island evictee: ‘It was snakey’

Welcome to The Heartbreakers - a podcast where Brodie Kane, Gracie Taylor and Caitlin Marett take a deep dive into all the drama of Heartbreak Island.

This week with Brodie away on holiday, Gracie and Caitlin decide to grill recently eliminated contestant Julius - who gives them all the goss on what was happening on the show this week.

Watch Heartbreak Island every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm and the steamy Heartbreak Island UNCUT, Friday nights on TVNZ 2.