Heartbreak Island duo hooked up after elimination

Heartbreak Island contestants Tiffany and Kristian have admitted they hooked up after they left the show.

The pair were eliminated in last night’s shock episode of the TVNZ 2 reality show which saw two Power Plays used.

While the pair weren’t an item on the show, they admitted to The Hits hosts Jason and Estelle that feelings changed when they went on to film spinoff series Secret Date.

“We had the day off in Fiji and went to the waterpark there,” Tiffany said.

“It was really good. We were still in shock about what happened the night before so we were kind of debriefing together because we were so upset.”

It wasn’t until the cameras were switched off that the hook-up happened.

Estelle asked Kristian: “Was there another time you hooked up?”

Kristian replied: “I will leave that one for Tiffany to answer.”

After giggling, Tiffany owned up.

Watch the full thing unfold in the video above!