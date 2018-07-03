Heartbreak Island contestants get matching tattoos

We are in the midst of a tense semi-final week on Heartbreak Island, but that hasn’t stopped eliminated contestants from continuing their camaraderie off-screen.

Former HBI contestant Gennedy Lacey shared a cute snap of herself and other players Kelsey Odell and Shayna Maudner all enjoying a relaxing Bali getaway.

In her Instagram story she hinted at a matching tattoo all three girls now share after “one too many cocktails.”

Lacey also shared a cute snap of the tropical ‘girl’s trip’ after filming Heartbreak Island, which she captioned:

“It’s okay guys we just decided to jump on another plane and head to Bali! May not win a little yellow car and 100k but we got a friendship that will last a lifetime. These girls complete me and I have never been more proud then watching the efforts they put into this competition! HBI girl band over and out.”

The Heartbreak Island winners of $100,000 and a Suzuki swift will be crowned on Wednesday next week.

