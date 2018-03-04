Heartbreak host felt 'too skinny' next to stars

Heartbreak Island host Mark Dye has revealed he felt like he needed to "get bigger" after meeting the cast of the reality show.

The cast all sport toned, muscular physiques and are often in bathing suits on the show.

Speaking to the Woman's Day, Dye admits: "When I saw the level of the cast on Heartbreak, I decided it was probably time to go to the gym more seriously than I had been. I've always been quite skinny, so the goal was to get bigger."

He spent four grueling weeks with a personal trainer who "really kicked my arse and made me feel like I needed to vomit a few times".

The work paid off physically; Dye addded 3.5cm to the circumference of each arm.

But still, he says: "I still think I'm too skinny, and I want to get thicker and bigger in the shoulders, so I'm back working with my personal trainer."

A post shared by Mark Dye (@markjamesdye) on Mar 3, 2018 at 5:09pm PST

Hopefully he reaches his goals, but in the mean time fans - and friends - are loving him just the way he is.

Many have taken to his Twitter and Instagram to comment on his new look, with one fan even tweeting: "The hottest guy on Heartbreak Island is the host".