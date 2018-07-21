Heartbreak Harry's new reality TV girlfriend revealed

Heartbreak Island stars Harry Jowsey and Georgia Bryers won the competition — but not each other’s hearts.

And Spy understands Jowsey has now fallen into the arms of another woman who has taken her chances with reality TV.

It is early days, but the 21-year-old is dating Carey Lee, who appeared on TVNZ 2 dating show First Dates.

The pair don’t just have reality TV in common — they both love showing a lot of themselves on Instagram.

Lee, 24, has a strong social media following with 30,000 followers on Instagram and describes herself as a good woman in a world of bad bitches. A source tells Spy the pair really like each other but are keeping things on the down-low while they develop a relationship.

Meanwhile, it seems real life may become more interesting than the televised Fiji break, which failed to fire in the ratings.

Many of the guys and girls are happy to see the back of each other, but a boy-pack has emerged in the form of Jowsey, Liam Lonergan, Kristian Barbarich and Josh Connolly.

And one Heartbreak girl, aspiring actress Caitlin Smith, has become part of the pack — which Spy understands is causing some tension, with both Barbarich and Connolly vying for her attention.