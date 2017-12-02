Heartbreak ahead: Matilda has a new man

Spy can reveal the new hosts of one of TV’s most anticipated shows next year — reality star Matilda Rice and radio personality Mark Dye are hooking up to host TVNZ 2’s Heartbreak Island.

The pair will head in January to a secret tropical island where 16 guys and girls will be matched into couples to compete for love and $100,000 prize money. The show is based on the UK hit Love Island, which has been a ratings winner here too.

The pair make a fetching couple, but no worries, Rice’s fiance Art Green will visit her during her six-week shoot. Last week the lovebirds toured the South Island in a campervan enjoying some quality time together ahead of the holiday season.

As for Rice’s new telly man, this won’t be the first time he has been on screen. He was once on Ready Steady Cook and is a radio veteran who has been a favourite with Newstalk ZB listeners co-hosting afternoons with Kerre McIvor for the past two years. TVNZ will be hoping the magic he has had with McIvor on air translates to the screen with Rice.

Last month Dye, 31, made the bold move to resign from ZB to carry on his dream of visiting 100 countries by the time he is 35.

“I’m stoked to be hosting the show alongside Matilda. I’m a massive fan of travelling and new experiences, so signing on to host the show was a no-brainer.

“How could anyone say no to spending six weeks on a tropical island, hanging out on the beach and watching (no doubt,) untold amounts of drama unfold? Not me!” he told Spy.

Dye and Rice’s paths haven’t really crossed on the social circuit.

“Like everyone else she struck me as incredibly down to earth, and a heap of fun. Having now hung out with her a couple of times I can confirm all of the above is true,” he said.

The feelings are mutual, with 26-year-old Rice telling Spy: “I didn’t know much about Mark before meeting at the audition for Heartbreak Island, but we get along well and I am really looking forward to working with him on the show.”

She’s sure her own experience on a dating show is bound to help.

“I’ve watched a lot of reality TV in my time, so I’ve got an idea of how to host from that. It’s a really exciting challenge and hope I nail it! I feel I’m living proof that you can find love on a reality TV show and to be honest, I can’t wait to be on the other side this time!

“I’m really excited to meet the contestants and see how it all pans out.”