Hayley Holt’s wardrobe malfunction
- Wednesday, 21 February 2018, 8:29AM
An hour and four minutes into TVNZ’s Breakfast broadcast this morning, new host Hayley Holt had a swift outfit change during an ad break.
“I just had a bit of a malfunction so I slipped into a phone booth, did a couple of spins and here I am” says Holt.
Her co-host Jack Tame asked “so do we need to know why?”
Hayley replies, “nah I don’t think we need to know why.”
Business carried on as usual when Hayley returned to the desk in a bright red dress instead.
We can only imagine she maybe accidentally spilt a bit of coffee on her previous outfit or perhaps the blush garment was slightly too see-through, exposing her slip and black microphone cord underneath.
Either way, we think she looks fab!