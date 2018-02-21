Hayley Holt’s wardrobe malfunction

An hour and four minutes into TVNZ’s Breakfast broadcast this morning, new host Hayley Holt had a swift outfit change during an ad break.

“I just had a bit of a malfunction so I slipped into a phone booth, did a couple of spins and here I am” says Holt.

Her co-host Jack Tame asked “so do we need to know why?”

Hayley replies, “nah I don’t think we need to know why.”

Business carried on as usual when Hayley returned to the desk in a bright red dress instead.

We can only imagine she maybe accidentally spilt a bit of coffee on her previous outfit or perhaps the blush garment was slightly too see-through, exposing her slip and black microphone cord underneath.

Either way, we think she looks fab!