Hayley Holt beat Matilda Rice to Breakfast desk

Hayley Holt will be joining Jack Tame behind the Breakfast desk on TVNZ1 next week – but she wasn’t the only hopeful vying for the role.

Spy understands producers were keen to recruit outside of the TVNZ newsroom, approaching several bubbly blondes to audition for the role.

Amongst the contenders, it’s believed Matilda Rice also had a crack at the job, before Holt pipped her to the post.

Traditionally, Breakfast has always been hosted by former journalists, including Susan Wood, Ali Mau, Liz Gunn, Kate Hawkesby, Kay Gregory, Pippa Wetzell, Toni Street, Ali Pugh, Nadine Chalmers-Ross and Hilary Barry.

The notable exception to this rule was in 2012, when former Ice TV presenter Petra Bagust took a seat on the Breakfast couch. The move saw ratings decline sharply as both Bagust and co-host Corin Dann proved unpopular with viewers.

While Holt didn’t train as a journalist, she has spent several years reporting and presenting on sports show The Crowd Goes Wild. TVNZ viewers will also recognise her from her days on Dancing With the Stars, where she partnered with Danyon Loader, Brendan Pongia and DJ Peter Urlich over the course of three seasons

In 2016, she joined Prime TV’s political talk show Back Benches, where The Spinoff’s Duncan Greive described her performance as “tentative”.

She also stood as a Green Party candidate in last year’s election but is adamant her political views will not colour her interviews on Breakfast.

Meanwhile, Matilda Rice will still get her time to shine on TVNZ screens later this year, when she hosts Heartbreak Island alongside former Newstalk ZB host Mark Dye.