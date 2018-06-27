Hauraki hosts respond to Jacinda’s ‘baby hate gate’

Radio Hauraki’s Matt and Jerry have addressed the controversy surrounding their recent interview with Simon Bridges about Jacinda Ardern’s new baby – thanking fellow media for the free publicity.

Several media outlets picked up on the interview, criticising Bridges for his comments.

During last week's interview, the Hauraki breakfast hosts asked if Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's baby should be considered gender fluid in the current climate.

"She should be going to school like in boy's clothes right," Bridges responded.

Asked if baby Neve might ever vote National, Bridges said: "Just because there's pinko ideas in the parents it doesn't mean the baby's taking those on board."

Bridges has been criticised for the interview, which has been interpreted as disrespectful to the baby and the queer community.

Matt and Jerry responded to the furore, thanking other media for the free promotion after Bridges told them to go back and listen to Hauraki's original interview.

"(Bridges) was great, he started pushing people back, which is good. Very good of him to do that," said Jerry.

"Thank you to everyone for coming to our support there across the media landscape, really appreciate it," said Matt.

Watch Matt and Jerry break down the events in the clip above.