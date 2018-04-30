Gilda Kirkpatrick slams DWTS review

Gilda Kirkpatrick has lashed out at a review which referred to the Dancing With the Stars NZ contestants as "nobodies".

The new season of the reality series kicked off on Sunday and Monday night to much excitement.

It's cast includes former Real Housewives of Auckland star Gilda, former Bachelor NZ stars Zac Franich and Naz Khanjani, and childhood hero to many Kiwis, Suzy Cato.

However, critic Steve Braunius, who is covering the reality series for the Herald wrote: "It was more like dancing with the nobodies, as judged by nobodies, co-hosted by a nobody."

Gilda wasn't having that, and took to Twitter to respond.

She wrote: "Keep on watching and writing about nobodies that you spend time analysing because these nobodies are the reason you’re getting paid to work. This article of yours added nothing to society but every one of the people you talk about are supporting a great cause."

Each of the stars on the show are competing for prize money which they will give to a charity of their choice.

Braunias simply acknowledged her comment by retweeting it, adding: "A contestant from Dancing with the Stars responds".