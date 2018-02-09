TVNZ lands Victoria's Secret angel

Kiwi supermodel Georgia Fowler will be unveiled as the host of New Zealand’s first Project Runway.

Spy’s sources say the coveted roles of judges and mentor are still up in the air, but planning for the show took an unexpected turn with 25-year-old Fowler’s availability.

Snaring the Victoria’s Secret Angel and fashion IT girl is a huge coup for TVNZ2.

Project Runway US host, German supermodel Heidi Klum, was one of the most famous Victoria’s Secret models of all time and paved the way for the show’s global franchise, so the runway is perfectly set for fellow Angel Fowler.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be coming home to be part of the very first season of Project Runway New Zealand,” she says.

“To help launch the career of a Kiwi designer while giving people a glimpse into the world of fashion is beyond exciting. Haere ra, New York — and see you soon, Auckland!”





Georgia Fowler. Photo / Getty Images

New York-based Fowler will take time out of her lucrative modelling schedule and film in Auckland for two months later this year.

In 2016 she did her first Victoria’s Secret show in Paris and last November her second in Shanghai.

The world famous model loves her time back in New Zealand. Spy understands that while she was holidaying in the Bay of Islands at Christmas, she sneaked in a meeting with the show’s producers.

It’s been more than a decade since the former Diocesan School for Girls’ student was scouted. She received her first major break in the 2012 Chanel show in Paris, and since then has made international appearances for designers such as Miu Miu, Topshop, Max Mara, Jeremy Scott, and DKNY.

Last year Fowler graced the covers of 10 international magazines and appeared in the Selena Gomez video It Ain’t Me. Fowler has become a regular on celebrity red carpet events round the globe and on Wednesday attended the amfAR Gala, the un-official kick-off to New York Fashion week.

Applications are open for fashion designers who want a slot on Project Runway, with filming due to take place in April and May. It is expected to screen towards the end of the year.

Klum is famous for bidding Project Runway contestants “auf wiedersehen” when they are eliminated. We reckon Fowler should stick with the Maori when eliminating our Kiwi designer hopefuls.