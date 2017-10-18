Former reality stars still chasing the celebrity dream

Fifteen minutes of fame just wasn’t enough for some Kiwi reality stars – with several putting their hands up to become the new Kiwi host of Bravo TV.

Applications for the role close today and there are more than a few familiar faces in the mix.

MAFS NZ wife Lacey Swanepoel (who recently has been in a public spat with her husband Luke Cederman) is keen to jump ship and sink her teeth into more juicy reality goss.

Former Bachelor babe Gabi Davenport didn’t hold back strutting her stuff to prove what she’s got what it takes to keep up with the Bravo crew.

Model and presenter Jo Holley is also in the mix – along with this year’s Block star Ling.

According to Bravo, Ling listed his favourite trend from the past year in his audition tape as ‘belfies’ (in his own words: “bum selfies , great trend well underused amongst NZers”) adding they were glad that wasn’t part of his photo submission. As are we all!

Another ex-Bach babe from 2016, Shari Flavall, is keen for a second round in the limelight.

While health and lifestyle blogger, Simone Anderson, is not afraid of media attention after losing a phenomenal amount of weight.

The confident lass is keen to test her skills out in front of the camera.