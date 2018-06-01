First glimpse of Taika Waititi as Hitler

Taika Waititi has shared some sneaky snaps of himself playing Adolf Hitler from his new movie, Jojo Rabbit.

Posed across the dinner table from co-star Scarlett Johannsson, the Kiwi director said it was the "weirdest dinner he’s ever been to”.

The Hunt for the Wilderpeople director shared a picture of himself with Johansson with some intriguing directing techniques.

“Teaching that Avengers lady how to do biscuit acting,” he wrote.

On Twitter he said: “Can't believe I get to work with Scarlett Witch from the scavengers movies! Here I am teaching her how to use Captain Merika's mini biscuit shield to defend herself from a mini nazi attack.”

That explains it!

Waititi also recently anticipated Jojo Rabbit is going to anger "racist people" and he is 100 percent ready for it.

According to Deadline, Jojo Rabbit is about “a 10-year old boy who struggles to find his place in an increasingly Fascist regime and turns to an imaginary friend when faced with the discovery that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.”