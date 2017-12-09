Filming begins on Taika and Jemaine's Wellington project

If the good people of Wellington are hearing things that go bump in the night, they are not alone.

But the spooky goings-on are not the work of poltergeists — rather the work of some of New Zealand’s biggest stars.

Filming has begun on the Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement series Wellington Paranormal — a small-screen spin-off from hit movie What We Do in the Shadows.

The mockumentary is currently shooting in the hills around the capital and is poised to be a fresh boost to Wellywood’s international fame.

Think Motorway Patrol meets the X-Files as the two hapless police officers from the movie win their own TV show.

Actors Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary have reprised their roles as hypnotised ghostbusters.

The series will screen for six episodes on TVNZ 2, with funding from NZ on Air.

So far, the makers are tight-lipped over other cast members but Spy is hoping for cameos from Waititi and Clement — and perhaps even some of the movie’s favourite characters.