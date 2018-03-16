Famous Kiwis and their nicknames

New Zealanders aren't exactly known for their creativity when it comes to nicknames.

Most of us are quite happy to just shorten an existing name (Hey, Dave!) or stick an 'o' at the end of it (Hey, Davo!)

The same can also be said for our celebrities, with stars like original Bachelor Arthur Green and singer Anika Moa choosing to go by the nicknames 'Art' and 'Neeks', respectively.

But some of the country's more famous faces have slightly more unusual nicknames.

Green's fiancee Matilda Rice, for example, is widely known as Matootles. Even her very popular Instagram account (with 145,000 followers and counting) bears the cute moniker.

Nobody knows what a 'Matootles' is exactly, but we think it suits the bright and bubbly former Bachelorette down to the ground.

Meanwhile, Hauraki DJ and Seven Sharp presenter Jeremy Wells is still widely known by the nickname bestowed upon him back in the '90s: Newsboy.

It may not have been terribly original, given Mikey Havoc gave Wells the name when he was a newsreader on Havoc's radio show.

But what it lacks in originality, it makes up for with its stickability – because 20 years later, everyone still knows who 'Newsboy' is.

You've probably noticed a few contestants on The Block NZ refer to host Mark Richardson as 'Rigor' – and unless you're a cricket fan, you've probably also wondered why.

Back when Richardson was a Black Cap, he was known as Rigor – short for rigor mortis – because of his slow running between wickets and poor fielding. Or, as he once so succinctly told The Press, because he "had the agility of a dead man". Nice.

We don't think Anne Batley Burton’s nickname could be more apt.

The Real Housewives of Auckland star is often referred to as 'Champagne Lady'. Because it's safe to say Batley Burton knows champagne.

She has a business importing the stuff into New Zealand – and if there's a documented instance where she's not holding a glass of champagne, then we want to know about it.

Speaking of nicknames with an alcohol theme, we also can't go past Kiwi singer-songwriter, Gin Wigmore.

Born Virginia Wigmore, she went by the name 'Ginny' for a long time, before it was shortened even further to the 'Gin' we know and love today.

Does it count if your nickname is one you gave yourself?

New Zealand's latest reality TV star, Harry Jowsey, took it upon himself to come up with a new nickname before appearing on Heartbreak Island: 'Heartbreak Harry'.

Before he went on to win the show alongside Georgia Bryers, Harry was telling everyone he’d named himself 'Heartbreak Harry' because of a "terrible track record with girls". (Although we hope he's faring better with reported new flame, Carey Lee, a former First Dates participant.)

Finally, we have Act MP and Dancing With The Stars phenomenon, David Seymour.

In news that will probably shock nobody who saw Seymour competing on that famous dance floor, his nickname at school was the rather cruel 'Unco'.

Although given he very nearly made it all the way to the final of Dancing With The Stars, it looks like this 'Unco' got to have the last laugh over those former high school chums.