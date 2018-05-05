Famous fans: Who's backing who on DWTS

It should be obvious to all of us by now that Dancing With The Stars is not a dancing contest.

If it were, Act MP David Seymour would have been sent packing in the first week and former Bachelorette Naz Khanjani would still be dancing a tango across our TV screens.

Instead, Dancing With The Stars is a popularity contest through and through.

So who do the remaining eight contestants have in their corner to vote them through to the final? We check out who has the better celebrity endorsements and the most devoted following.

David Seymour

Against all odds and common sense, Act leader David Seymour is still dancing for the nation's entertainment.

By everyone's reckoning – including his own – he is not a dancer. So who is voting for him to stay on the show?

Seymour has two famous faces in his camp thus far – former Prime Minister John Key and hairdresser Rodney Wayne - but presumably they're not responsible for all of the votes swinging Seymour's way.

Act won just 0.5% of the party vote in last year's general election, so it's unlikely there's a legion of Act supporters around the country keeping his dancing dream afloat. Seymour did, however, get 16,505 votes in winning his Epsom electorate, so we're picking his constituents and those who like a trier (or a laugh) are texting in to vote for him.

Robert Rakete

Poor old Robert Rakete hasn’t had any celebrities (besides his radio colleagues) publicly acknowledge their support for his dancing efforts. The Brown Wiggle deserves better!

Rakete hasn't been a favourite with the judges and his social media presence is negligible, so his continued presence on the show probably stems from his breakfast radio platform where he can freely beg for votes each morning.

Chris Harris

Former Black Cap Chris Harris also has no significant social media game to rely on for support. (His Instagram page, which currently has just the 700 followers, looks to have been set up purely for his Dancing With The Stars appearance.)

So, this star is relying on his cricketing fraternity, of which there are many celebrity supporters in his camp.

Current Black Cap Martin Guptill and his wife Laura McGoldrick are Team Harris, as are Geoff Allott and Scott Styris.

Lorraine Downes, whose late husband Martin Crowe was one of New Zealand’s most famous cricketers, is supporting Harris, and so are broadcasters Jason Gunn and Mary Lambie.

Currently working as an account manager, Harris doesn't have a big public platform in which to plump for votes, so he's either going to have to perform the dance of his life or hope his cricketing mates have plenty of time on their hands to text in votes to save his place on the competition this weekend.

Suzy Cato

Broadcaster and children's entertainer Suzy Cato can count on the celebrity support of Angela Bloomfield and Miranda Harcourt in her DWTS quest.

Her official Facebook page has nearly 10,000 fans, as does her Instagram account, but we imagine many of this dancer's votes are coming from anyone who happened to be a kid in the '90s. Because it's our time, kia ora, talofa...

Shavaughn Ruakere

Actress Shavaughn Ruakere has the support of singer Hollie Smith. The two celebs have been friends for years and were both close to the late Helena McAlpine, whose battle with breast cancer is the reason Ruakere is dancing to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Actress Amanda Billing is also gunning for her former Shortland Street colleague, as is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ruakere also has a platform of almost 15,000 followers on Instagram to reach out to for votes.

Samantha Hayes

Prime Minister Ardern obviously couldn't bring herself to pick just the one celebrity dancer to throw her support behind, because she says she's also cheering on Samantha Hayes.

The co-anchor of Newshub Live at 6pm has a healthy Twitter following of 44,300 and also boasts 24,600 fans on Instagram. She has to do most of her grovelling for votes on there, as unlike the radio contestants, she can't exactly break into a bulletin to put her dancing case to the public.

Hayes does, of course, also have the support of her newsreading buddy, Mike McRoberts – he's even made a brooding appearance in the DWTS audience.

Jess Quinn

She may not have been a household name before Dancing With The Stars came knocking on her door, but Jess Quinn has gathered a whopping 168,000 followers on her popular Instagram platform thus far.

The social media influencer can also count the band Six60, rugby player Jerome Kaino and reality TV star Matilda Rice amongst her high profile fans.

She's popular, she's inspirational – and she can dance. Quinn is the triple threat and her fellow contestants should be very, very worried.

Roger Farrelly

But should the competition also fear radio broadcaster Roger Farrelly?

He did, after all, avoid being in the bottom two of the competition last week even after taking a tumble during his dance routine.

Rog's social media presence is fair to middling, but like Robert Rakete, he has a morning radio show where he can openly campaign for DWTS votes.

He also has a slew of famous Kiwi sportsmen throwing their support behind him, including All Blacks Beauden Barrett, Sam Cane, Kieran Read, Dane Coles, Liam Squire and Brodie Retallick.

And if Farrelly does wind up taking out the DWTS glitter ball trophy, it wouldn't be the first time he's won a popularity contest against all odds.

Last year, the DJ won the title of New Zealand's Hottest Radio Hunk and posed for Woman's Day magazine in just his undies to celebrate.

Is Dancing With The Stars about to get Rog Rolled, too?