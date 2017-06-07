Ex Breakfast star’s new gig revealed

Sam Wallace is heading overseas to go to the America’s Cup in Bermuda today so The Hits has been teasing who will fill his shoes.

Turns out, it’s going to be a familiar TV face and old friend of Wallace’s co-host.

Toni Street posted a snap on Instagram with a blurred out face, saying: “Can you guess the mystery fill-in for @breakfastsam while he's covering the America's Cup in Bermuda? #sarahsamandtoni”

Can you guess the mystery fill-in for @breakfastsam while he's covering the America's Cup in Bermuda? #sarahsamandtoni A post shared by Toni Street (@tonimstreet) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

It was a cheeky surprise, but not too unexpected.

Christie is the mystery man. He hosted TVNZ’s Breakfast show with Street before her move to Seven Sharp.

Christie also posted on social media saying:

“Having a blast with this lot this morning @thehitsnz @tonimstreet@breakfastsam @sarahontheradio#radiointern”

Having a blast with this lot this morming @thehitsnz @tonimstreet @breakfastsam @sarahontheradio #radiointern A post shared by Rawdon Christie (@rawdonchristie) on Jun 6, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

He’ll be filling in for Wallace for three days this week.

He and Nadine Chalmers-Ross left Breakfast last year to make way for a new-look team of Hilary Barry and Jack Tame.