Ex bachelorette finds love with Viarni’s brother
- Monday, 6 November 2017, 12:01PM
It seems that New Zealand is a small word indeed.
Former bachelorette Hannah Howley shared a Halloween dress-up snap over the weekend of herself and a mystery man dressed as Sandy and Danny from Grease.
The handsome fellow is professional kite boarder Torrin Bright – a.k.a Viarni Bright’s big brother!
The cute couple seem to be happy and enjoying their new romance.
Howley captioned it: “Tell me about it, Stud.”
Other bachelorette babes commented on the photo, supporting the new relationship.
Lucia Tabaillou says “#couplegoals 😍😍 killn it” and sister Viarni commented with three ‘explosion’ emojis.