Ex bachelorette finds love with Viarni’s brother

It seems that New Zealand is a small word indeed.

Former bachelorette Hannah Howley shared a Halloween dress-up snap over the weekend of herself and a mystery man dressed as Sandy and Danny from Grease.

The handsome fellow is professional kite boarder Torrin Bright – a.k.a Viarni Bright’s big brother!

The cute couple seem to be happy and enjoying their new romance.

Howley captioned it: “Tell me about it, Stud.”

Other bachelorette babes commented on the photo, supporting the new relationship.

Lucia Tabaillou says “#couplegoals 😍😍 killn it” and sister Viarni commented with three ‘explosion’ emojis.