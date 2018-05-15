Even Jess Quinn’s leg gets makeup
Tuesday, 15 May 2018
Cancer survivor and Dancing with the Stars contestant Jess Quinn knows no boundaries when it comes to her performances on the dancefloor.
On Sunday night she danced the samba to a Six60 song, but before the show took the time to give her prosthetic leg the attention and care it needs – in the makeup room.
In a cute Instagram story, Quinn documented her leg, wearing a wig, getting powdered before the show in a makeup chair.
She laughs saying “oh damn, looking good! I think maybe a bit of blush and maybe some lippy and we are good to go!”
We love it Jess! Keep up the good work and humour.