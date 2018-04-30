DWTS: Will Naz make it to the dancefloor?

Dancing with the Stars NZ competition is only one week deep – but we might already have our first victim.

Nazanin Khanjani is struggling with the flu, taking to Instagram this week to tell her fans she is “extremely sick”.

"I had to leave my dance rehearsals early tonight as well, because my brain just could not function. It was so heavy," she said.

"I am going to do my best to get better, but whenever I am sick I'm literally dead for like, at least two weeks."

Filmed live, the next Dancing With the Stars show is this Sunday, so the pressure is on for a speedy recovery.

“I don’t like letting people down, my dance teacher, my friends, my family. Let’s just see how it all goes, on the day regardless of how I’m feeling, I will try my absolute best.”

“I’m not a quitter at all. Thank you to everyone sending me messages… I really appreciate it.”

Illness caused Naz to withdraw from a boxing match in 2016 with Mai FM DJ Lily Taurau on the undercard of a Joseph Parker fight.

“Naz is still pretty angry with me for pulling her off the last card on doctor’s advice, and the fact I did not consult her on the matter,” said Duco spokesman Craig Stanaway at the time.



“She keeps telling me she would’ve fought even though she was sick.”

Watch Dancing with the Stars NZ 7pm, Sunday on Three.