DWTS: Could Suzy and Matt’s biggest fan be Lorde?

Former children’s TV presenter Suzy Cato is a firm fan favourite on Dancing with the Stars, while her talented dance partner Matt Tatton-Brown has a massive fan in Vic O’Connor, the father of our very own pop superstar Lorde. Tatton-Brown works for Geotechnics Ltd as technical sales co-ordinator, where O’Connor is the managing director.

“Vic has told me to go on and win the thing. The whole team at Geotechnics has been amazing, allowing me to work flexible hours to fit the show in. I’m very fortunate that my managers understand how much this show means to me and the huge commitment it takes.” Tatton-Brown tells Spy.

As for O’Connor’s daughter Lorde?

“I’m not sure if Ella is Team Suzy. We like to think she would be and if she isn’t then she will be, after seeing this week’s dance.”

That dance is the rumba and Cato and Tatton-Brown will dance to “Love the way you lie" by Eminem and Rihanna.

On last season’s DWTS, Tatton-Brown was dancing with former MP Pam Corkery. The pair was eliminated in week four, so he is really hoping that he and Cato can push past this week and make it the whole way through to the final.

The judges have been tough on the pair, who have performed some spectacular dance routines over the last few weeks.

“I have agreed and disagreed with the judges, some of their critique is along the lines of what we have been working on in the lessons, and both Suzy and I look at each other and say, 'yeah, they noticed that' . . . It’s a tough job pulling together a well-polished performance week in and week out. Mistakes happen, and we just have to hope that we deal with them and cover them as best as possible.”