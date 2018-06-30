DWTS head judge: I will be back

Tonight sees the final episode of Dancing with the Stars — and at least one judge is eyeing a rapid return.

Chris Harris, Jess Quinn, Samantha Hayes and Shavaughn Ruakere will compete for the top prize in a two-hour extravaganza after months of toil, sweat, pure comedy and glamour.

The four finalists took time out from rehearsals on Wednesday night for the much-anticipated judges’ party at swanky Auckland Viaduct hotspot Headquarters.

Head judge Camilla Sacre-Dallerup told Spy she was hoping Three would greenlight another season of the show — and vowed to return if it was to go ahead.

“To be part of a show that has been such an important part of my life and to be on it in a country I call paradise, it has been like the biggest gift anyone could give me,” says the 44-year-old.

“Working in New Zealand goes beyond work, the personal relationships that have come about whilst I have been here, the kindness of this nation, the food and the nature, this place is very special to me and has been since the first time I visited.”

The blonde beauty, once engaged to Kiwi dancer and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Brendan Cole, won the UK version of the competition. She now lives in LA with husband, actor Kevin Sacre where she is an author and in-demand motivational speaker.

Sacre-Dallerup says she will be keeping her fingers crossed for all the finalists in the dance-off, with the winner decided entirely by public vote.

“Each one of them has given it their all and they are all deserving of the glitter ball. I will be at the edge of my seat just like everyone at home. May they all dance their socks off and dazzle on the d-floor.”