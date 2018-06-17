DWTS: Here's the dance-off no one wanted to see

Is Max Key gunning for a starring position in the next season of Dancing with the Stars?

Taking to social media, the former Prime Minister’s son posted a video that showed him and David Seymour dancing and twerking to a Celine Dion song.

“Had a blast making this with the man, the myth and the legend himself,” Key wrote under the video.

Seymour’s role on this season’s show has been controversial. An inferior dancer, he’s stayed on thanks the power of the voting public, while better dancers have gone home.

Key pleaded with viewers to vote for Seymour to help him win this season of the reality show.

But Key also added a surprise hashtag: “VoteForKey2044.”

Is that a political vote? Or a dancing vote?

Maybe we can spy future political collaborations?