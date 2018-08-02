Dream teams and dud duos: Ranking Breakfast's past co-hosts

Break out the yardie because Breakfast is turning 21 next week.

Since Mike Hosking and Susan Wood hit our screens as Breakfast's inaugural co-hosts in August 1997, the programme has seen a dozen other hosting duos take the reins over the years (with one or two solo acts thrown in for good measure).

While a handful of these Breakfast pairings clicked both with each other and their audience, there were also those that... didn't.

It’s too soon to know exactly how current hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt's Breakfast tenure will be remembered, but let us look back at their predecessors and rank their co-hosting charisma in this toughest of live TV gigs.

12 – Petra Bagust and Corin Dann

Petra Bagust and Corin Dann sit at the bottom of this list, although anyone who had to follow the Breakfast dream team act of Paul Henry and Pippa Wetzell in 2011 probably would be.

Bagust and Dann copped all sorts of criticism from viewers still smarting from the absence of Breakfast’s golden couple, and while they didn’t deserve the vicious labels thrown their way, it was still evident this new team had very little on-screen chemistry.

With ratings on the slide, it was no surprise when Dann left Breakfast in April 2012 to take up the role of TVNZ's political editor instead.

11 – Petra Bagust and Rawdon Christie

Rawdon Christie, who was co-hosting the now-defunct Saturday Breakfast when Dann stepped aside, was quickly appointed to join Bagust on the Breakfast couch - but the pairing didn't last long.

There were rumours the new co-hosts didn’t get along well, but Bagust didn't make direct mention of that when she announced she was quitting Breakfast at the end of 2012. Instead, she referred to her two years on Breakfast as being a "rollercoaster ride".

10 – Mike Hosking and Liz Gunn

Newsreader Liz Gunn joined Mike Hosking on the Breakfast couch for a year all the way back in 2001 - and it's suffice to say these co-hosts did not click. At all.

As the end of 2001 drew near, there was speculation Gunn would leave the show. And she did exactly that, reportedly blindsiding TVNZ management with the news live on air.

Sources told the Weekend Herald at the time that senior executives were shocked by Gunn's announcement she wouldn't be back on the show in 2002.

9 – Rawdon Christie and Nadine Chalmers-Ross

Christie co-hosted Breakfast with former AMP Business presenter Nadine Chalmers-Ross for a short time, but that pairing failed to fire and both presenters were soon axed in favour of Jack Tame and Hilary Barry in 2016.

Chalmers-Ross later told Woman's Day the first she'd heard of a Breakfast revamp was when she read about it in the paper.

"I came back from overseas and there was a frenzy of stories in the newspaper saying that Hilary and Jack would be the new hosts of Breakfast. I didn't know what to think," she said.

"No-one was saying anything at work - we all asked questions but nothing was confirmed. I'm sure there were reasons for that, but it wasn't easy to deal with. The uncertainty was very stressful."

8 – Paul Henry and Kay Gregory

Once described by image consultant Harry Mills as "the odd couple", Paul Henry and Kay Gregory struggled along as Breakfast's co-presenters for more than two years.

Featuring plenty of on-air bickering, their uneasy working relationship was there for all to see – and came to an end when Gregory decided to call time on her TV presenting career and return to her beloved home of Hamilton.

7 – Rawdon Christie and Ali Pugh

Christie had a lot of Breakfast co-hosts during his four-year tenure on the programme, with former Breakfast reporter Ali Pugh joining him in 2014.

She went on maternity leave in June 2015 and never returned to Breakfast, later telling Woman's Day she was "much happier" away from the show.

6 – Hilary Barry and Jack Tame

When Hilary Barry sensationally quit her job at MediaWorks in 2016, it wasn't long before TVNZ snapped up the broadcasting veteran to help shake up their ailing Breakfast lineup alongside Jack Tame.

But the partnership with Tame didn't quite click and a little more than a year later, Barry was taking her TV talents back to the other end of the day, to host Seven Sharp.

5 – Mike Hosking and Susan Wood

Original Breakfast hosts Mike Hosking and Susan Wood didn't exactly light the world on fire together, but we have to give them props for taking on the challenge of hosting what was then a new television format for New Zealand.

4 – Mike Hosking and Ali Mau

Ali Mau has actually hosted Breakfast a few different times, the first of which was back in 2000 with Hosking.

An always safe pair of hands on the Breakfast set, she helmed the show solo for seven months in 2004, before she was joined by Paul Henry – and then quit TVNZ altogether.

3 – Mike Hosking and Kate Hawkesby

Looking back at Mike Hosking and Kate Hawkesby's Breakfast co-hosting stint from 2002 to 2003, it's no surprise they eventually married each other – the chemistry between the duo was palpable from the get-go.

Hosking and Hawkesby were easily one of the strongest Breakfast pairings over the years, but didn't get much time to capitalise on that, with sweeping personnel changes made on the show in 2003.

The pair officially began dating in 2008 and married in 2012. (And they're also back working at stupid o'clock together, with each of them now hosting their own early morning radio shows at Newstalk ZB.)

2 – Toni Street and Rawdon Christie

Toni Street and Rawdon Christie did such a good job hosting the short-lived Saturday Breakfast together, 2013 saw them eventually installed as Breakfast hosts during the week.

It was obvious to all that Street and Christie were great buddies and, together with weatherman Sam Wallace, they gave Breakfast a much-needed ratings boost.

All good things must come to an end, however, and Street and her obvious TV presenting talents moved on to Seven Sharp a year later.

1 – Paul Henry and Pippa Wetzell

It's hardly a contest, is it?

Only one Breakfast duo could possibly be at the top of this list and that is still the dream team that was Paul Henry and Pippa Wetzell.

They haven't presented Breakfast together since Henry resigned in 2010 after controversial on-air remarks, but they still remain the gold standard as far as ratings and on-air rapport go.

Whether or not a Breakfast pairing ever reaches those heights again, well, that remains to be seen...