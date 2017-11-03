Drake spotted partying at Auckland nightclub

Global megastar Drake is playing shows in Auckland this weekend, and he's already been spotted partying at an Auckland nightclub.

The hip hop artist was spotted at 1885 in Britomart for a private party on Wednesday night and photos posted to his Instagram story showed him at the venue.

Sources told Spy there were tell-tale black Mercedes vans outside the venue.

We're also told at one point, Drake even dropped a massive $1000 tip as he partied.

News spread among fans on Twitter but those who were there seem to be keeping a tight lid on things otherwise.

Buzzy so drake is at 1885. S/O to mandem — Rangz💥 (@r4ngz) November 1, 2017 He there rn — Yungharrison (@yungharrison_0) November 1, 2017 I heard Drake's going to 1885. Make sure you go, just so you can do nothing at all but look creepy from a distance while tweetin 'It's lit' — SPYZ'IKE (@spyccmusic) November 1, 2017

Drake is set to play two shows at Auckland's Spark Arena on Friday and Saturday nights.