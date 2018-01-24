Double take: Wendy vs. Samantha

The fashion wars are on again this year with TVNZ’s Wendy Petrie and Newshub’s Samantha Hayes battling for the best anchor outfits at 6pm.

Last night, during their nightly bulletins, they were both spotted with the same red tailored key-hole dress.

We noticed Samantha’s ‘key-hole’ is slightly more modest but they do share a striking similarity.

This isn’t the first time Kiwi news hosts have accidentally worn the same outfit on air.

Last year, Hilary Barry and Amanda Gillies had a giggle when they wore the same Ingrid Starnes top on Breakfast and The AM Show.

Curiously, that outfit was also red and featured a key-hole detail.