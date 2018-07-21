More dinner drama coming to The Block

The drama on Three’s The Block will go into overdrive, Spy has learned.

If you thought the feuding between Gisborne couple Amy Moore and Stu Watts and Hamilton couple Claire Rapira and Agni Bhorkar was bad, this week things go to the next level with insiders telling Spy the fighting explodes.

The breaking point comes at “dinner wars” night at the home of Rapira and Bhorkar.

Rapira secures a hypnotist for the night so the teams can have some fun and entertainment — but halfway through the night Bhorkar kicks out Moore for being disrespectful and laughing throughout the performance. Watts joins the disgraced Moore, but not before hurling an insult at Bhorkar on his way out.

Spy hears Moore and Watts continue to play silly buggers even after being banished, and criticise the dinner party.

But they can’t completely ruin the fun. The hypnotherapist works his magic on architect Ben Speedy who, Spy is told, appears to go fully under and finds himself in a very interesting position with fellow single and very ready-to-mingle contestant Em Blanchett.

That will add some extra spice to the show as Spy has heard whisperings that Blanchett has been flirting off-camera with another male on set. We’ll be watching this space.