Did Julian Dennison take a swipe at Russell Crowe?

Julian Dennison may have just taken aim at Russell Crowe in a recent interview.

The young Kiwi Deadpool 2 star spoke to Aussie show Today about staying loyal to New Zealand, and managed to get in quick swipe at fellow Kiwi actor Russell Crowe.

Asked if he was planning on conquering Hollywood, Julian replied: "I hope so, but still represent New Zealand at the same time. So Australia - you can't steal me."

The Today interviewer, Sonia Kruger replied: "We did it with Keith Urban, Russell Crowe..."

"Yeah...you can keep Russell Crowe actually," Julian interrupted, adding: "But no, you're not stealing me, mate."

At least we know we won't lose Julian to the dark side!

Deadpool 2 hits NZ cinemas May 16.