David Higgins and Agustina Mon have split

Boxing promoter David Higgins’ romance with Agustina Mon is over.

The pair had been together since early 2017; about a year after Mon broke up with her then-husband, media personality and former All Black Marc Ellis. Mon and Ellis had been together for a decade.

Higgins and Mon had appeared besotted with each other, enjoying musical festivals and the social scene. Mon was also ringside with Higgins to support heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker, who is promoted by Higgins’ Duco Events company.

Whilst Higgins – who returned to New Zealand last week after Parker’s loss to Dillian Whyte at London’s O2 Arena – has been forthcoming about his hopes to keep Parker’s name in lights, he didn’t want to be drawn to talk about his personal life. Mon did not respond to an approach for comment.

The pair called it quits this winter, but Spy understands they both remain good friends.

Spy hears Higgins was back at work at the Duco's central Auckland office on Thursday morning and hit the ground running. The company is going through a restructuring and some exciting big- name events will be announced soon.