David Farrier labelled a ‘shitty’ Louis Theroux

Social media can be a cruel place for anyone who puts themselves out there and wants to succeed in their own field of expertise. Just as you start to achieve your goals, someone is around the corner ready to try and tear you down.

Tickled director David Farrier is behind Netflix’s new docu-series Dark Tourist which is trending online this week.

Farrier has copped some backlash on Twitter because of it, with people claiming he is a ‘shitty’ version of Louis Theroux.

“Twitter can be a cruel place #cruel #place” posted David with a screen shot of a ‘fan’ and a kind reply he had from Theroux himself.

“Ha! I am ok with these convos! Less keen on the ones that say you’re a younger version… and still less the ones that don’t mention me…” says Louis.

Support for Farrier’s new show Dark Tourist has been plentiful too.

“I've just finished the show on Netflix, you're great and I loved it! Greetings from an Italian fan.”

“I think you are a great version of yourself. You’re the lovechild of Louis Theroux and Karl Pilkington I’d say,” says one fan.

“I thought you and the entire season was great. People suck,” says another.

“If it makes you feel better, I don’t know who that guy is so in my mind he’s a shitty version of you!”

Keep doing you David! We are proud of all Kiwis making it big on the global scale.