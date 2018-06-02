Daniel Faitaua shuts down hater with sassy jab

If you've ever wondered how to deal with your haters, take a leaf out of Daniel Faitaua book.

The Breakfast host was confronted with a viewer's thoughts about him when his co-host Hayley Holt read a complaint out right in front of him.

"I have watched Breakfast TV for years but recently the pompous, righteous nonsense that comes out of Daniel's mouth is becoming intolerable," she read.

"He comes across as a pompous, righteous and judgmental prat".

It was harsh and Hayley made no move to sugarcoat it, but Dan barely even flinched.

He checked: "Who's that from? Denise?" Then he looked right at the camera and shut her down with three words which had his co-hosts doubled over in laughter.

Check it out in the clip below: