Dan Carter parties with Bella Hadid

Dan Carter is hobnobbing with some very famous faces right now.

The former All Black is at the Monaco Grand Prix, an event well known for being the most glamorous event in the Formula One calendar.

This year’s event is no different, with Princess Charlene of Monaco leading a crowd of race-goers that included supermodel Bella Hadid, the cream of Europe's high society and - controversially - an unofficial troupe of grid girls and guys.

Dan Carter has been living it up with his wife Honor, and he appears to have made friends with Bella.

Watchmaker Tag Heuer celebrated in style on the French coastal town by throwing a White Party where ambassadors and celebs partied it up.

Honor Carter’s documented the event on social media, giving us a taste of what life is like for the rich and famous.

In the videos, you can see Dan enjoying the hospitality with actor Tom Brady and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.

Have a look at some of the action below!