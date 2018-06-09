Dan Carter and family returning to NZ

Spy understands Dan Carter will be heading home for a glamorous event with TAG Heuer to raise money for his charity iSPORT Foundation, on Friday, July 6.

Last week, 36-year-old Carter finished his two-year multi-million-dollar contract with French rugby union club, Racing 92, in Paris, and has taken his social media followers on a journey of the best highlights of his time with the club, his teammates and his time in Europe.

As Carter and wife Honor have wound up their time in Paris, they have made the most of the City of Light by making their first trip up the Eiffel Tower, taking in their favourite eateries and attending The French Open at Stade Roland-Garros, mixing it up in style with the sporting elite.

Last week they also went to the Monaco Grand Prix, where they attended a TAG Heuer White Party and spent the afternoon rubbing shoulders with the brand’s fellow ambassadors, NFL legend Tom Brady, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell and supermodel-of-the-moment Bella Hadid.

Carter and family are back in France for the next two weeks, where they will farewell their adopted home. This week Carter popped over to the UK to play in the UNICEF Soccer Aid match alongside celebrities including Robbie Williams, Gordon Ramsey and Usain Bolt.

Once home, Spy understands Honor and their sons Marco and Fox will stay in New Zealand and after his visit home, Carter will head to Japan to start his two-year contract with the Kobelco Steelers in Japan, ahead of the Rugby World Cup there next year.

Perhaps he will travel via Australia as this week Carter announced he has started a beer company in Melbourne called Brick Lane Brewing Co.