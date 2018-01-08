Dagg family expecting baby number two

Daisy Dagg is expecting her second child with All Blacks hubby Israel Dagg.

In a cute Instagram snap she shared her baby news last night with her social media followers.

“Yup I’m 21 weeks pregnant 🤰🏼👶🏼 with a baby girl arriving in May.

It was a bloody shock, wasn’t exactly planned this early on, was only not pregnant for 4 months and there will be a 13 month gap between them.”



“But .... we are super happy and can’t wait to meet the next wee addition to our fast growing family 💙💗💙💗 @izzy_dagg

#3become4 #arlogetsasister #21weeks#givemeadrinkalready”

Gisborne born Daisy is mother to her young son Arlo Henry Dagg and is also a lifestyle blogger with Amber Vito for their website The Rugby Pantry.