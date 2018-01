Dagg family expecting baby number two

Daisy Dagg is expecting her second child with All Blacks hubby Israel Dagg.

In a cute Instagram snap she shared her baby news last night with her social media followers.

โ€œYup Iโ€™m 21 weeks pregnant ๐Ÿคฐ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ‘ถ๐Ÿผ with a baby girl arriving in May.ย

It was a bloody shock, wasnโ€™t exactly planned this early on, was only not pregnant for 4 months and there will be a 13 month gap between them.โ€



โ€œBut .... we are super happy and canโ€™t wait to meet the next wee addition to our fast growing family ๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ’—๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ’—ย @izzy_daggย

#3become4ย #arlogetsasisterย #21weeks#givemeadrinkalreadyโ€

Gisborne born Daisy is mother to her young son Arlo Henry Dagg and is also a lifestyle blogger with Amber Vito for their website The Rugby Pantry.ย