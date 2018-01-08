Dagg family expecting baby number two

Section
Spy News,
Publish Date
Wednesday, 10 January 2018, 11:31AM
Daisy, Arlo and Israel Dagg. Photo / Instagram
Daisy, Arlo and Israel Dagg. Photo / Instagram

Daisy Dagg is expecting her second child with All Blacks hubby Israel Dagg.

In a cute Instagram snap she shared her baby news last night with her social media followers.

“Yup I’m 21 weeks pregnant 🤰🏼👶🏼 with a baby girl arriving in May. 
It was a bloody shock, wasn’t exactly planned this early on, was only not pregnant for 4 months and there will be a 13 month gap between them.”

“But .... we are super happy and can’t wait to meet the next wee addition to our fast growing family 💙💗💙💗 @izzy_dagg 
#3become4 #arlogetsasister #21weeks#givemeadrinkalready

Gisborne born Daisy is mother to her young son Arlo Henry Dagg and is also a lifestyle blogger with Amber Vito for their website The Rugby Pantry. 

Connect with Spy: