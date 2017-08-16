Cool Style: The best dressed celebs of winter 2017

Winter

As Fashion Week approaches and the sun peeks through the storm clouds, we can’t wait for the warmer months and the chance to bust out a new summer wardrobe.

But before we farewell winter, we’re taking a moment to celebrate the sartorial stars of winter.

Samantha Hayes

Newshub presenter Samantha Hayes is a regular on best dressed lists – and with good reason.

But whilst she always looks polished and professional on set, thanks to a team of talented stylists, it’s her out-of-office style that leaves us swooning.

A popular MC on the event circuit, Sam brings old world glamour to any event – but none more so than when she hosted the New Zealand Business Hall of Fame Event.

Her Kate Sylvester frock is a knock out, much like the lady herself.

✨What a wonderful night MCing the New Zealand Business Hall of Fame with Auckland Chamber of Commerce CEO Michael Barnett. Congratulations to each of the 2017 inductees. Thanks also to the Young Enterprise students who did a fantastic job introducing each laureate.✨📸@nzgino A post shared by Samantha Hayes (@samanthahayes) on Jul 27, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Josh Emett

He’s the MasterChef that brings some sizzle to the style stakes.

When he is not in his chef’s best, Emett has a refined wardrobe stemming from his time being the toast of London, where he developed a taste for Savile Row suiting.

Josh now dons Working Style with aplomb and has killer Apres Ski outfits when spending time in Queenstown balancing his work schedule in his Queenstown restaurants.

Casual Josh includes designer jeans – tees and trainers and his selection of sunglasses is something to behold.

Maria Tutaia

Silver Fern Maria Tutaia has been a firm fashion favourite for years.

Tutaia can rock absolutely anything at all, from a mini dress (a favourite of hers) or a stunningly chic pant-suit.

Maria has recently been named the NZ Ambassador for the Melbourne Cup and she turned up the heat in a stunning blue frock and golden olive leaf crown to celebrate the occasion.

The Glamazonian can not only pull off ultra-cool designer wear, but also sports gear with a swish of her ponytail.

Keep it up girl!

Lily McManus

The runner up in the last season of The Bachelor NZ, Lily McManus was like a fish out of water in the sequined gowns Three threw at her for the show.

However the snowboard-loving surfie chick has turned heads from Auckland to Queenstown recently.

While having fun on the party scene, Lily’s been spotted rocking some fun burgundy patent leather boots teamed with the ‘Canadian Tuxedo’ a.k.a double denim.

We love the shirt over dress combo – and her best party accessory is of course, bestie Viarni Bright attached at the hip at the ‘This Is How We Denim’ party at Tim Melville Gallery.

Jessica Grubiša

A serial Spy best dressed-lister, Jessica Grubiša of fashion label Harman Grubiša – just keeps re-creating international hot fashion looks with her own indomitable style this winter.

The selfie queen tantalises her Instagram followers with every look possible – street, classic, sexy faux fur and lots of 1990’s outfits with a modern twist.

A favourite was when she absolutely OWNED this fluffy purple coat.

Jessica’s style is always sassy and empowering. And her gold details and stiletto’s classically finish off every outfit of hers.

Friends - it's casual come for a drink ✨ #me 💅🏻🐩 A post shared by 🍑 (@jessicagrubisa) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

Antonia Prebble

Beneath Antonia Prebble’s character Rita West (from 1982), you have an actor that is a muse whom designers love to dress.

Since becoming the Smith+Caughey Brand Ambassador, Prebble has become one to watch in the New Zealand fashion industry.

The actor rocked the event in a sheer white dotted dress with her signature red lippy and beaming smile.

The lovely Kate Sylvester and Antonia Prebble at our Cardholders workshop! A post shared by Smith & Caughey's (@smithandcaugheys) on Apr 5, 2017 at 11:53pm PDT

Stacey Morrison

Media star and The Hits radio host Stacey Morrison is a busy mother who is totally and utterly glam.

When she is on radio – you can’t see her – but we can tell you she constantly makes an effort.

The brunette beauty is always in killer heels, despite running around after her three kids.

If you’ve attended an event and Morrison has been your MC, you’ll know she glows from the stage in glamorous gowns.

This winter has been no exception. She shared a stunning snap of her dolled up in a floor-length lace evening dress complete with a dark red lip and a metallic cuff bracelet.

My queen @la_va16 makes me feel fab #HairMakeUpArtistStylist #tripleThreat as does super talented designer @kirinathan #IGotCoolFriends A post shared by Stacey Morrison (nee Daniels) (@stacedotcom) on Jul 22, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

Murray Bevan

Fashion PR maestro Murray Bevan knows how to make his style move seamlessly from the showroom to the tennis court.

With Fashion Week countdown on, Bevan will be preparing suiting from TOPMAN and Barker and other assorted designers to keep him unflappable throughout the week.

Bevan is soccer-mad and also has a penchant for tennis, so his on or off-the-field look always has an element of athleticism.

He shared a snap of him at his desk sporting a simple white button down shirt, layered tastefully with a grey vest.

We are digging it!