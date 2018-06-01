Contestants mingle with stars at Heartbreak Island launch party

TVNZ pulled out all the stops on Wednesday at the launch of new reality show Heartbreak Island, where the 16 contestants were introduced in a booze-soaked evening that had guests partying as the emerging stars did on the island.

Minders had to sneak a topsy-turvy contestant out early from the five-hour event at the Viaduct’s Lula Inn.

The show’s hosts Matilda Rice and Mark Dye, pushed their new presenting skills as they entertained the 300-strong crowd, which included some of the broadcaster’s big hitters, including Jack Tame, Matty McLean and their former colleague, Brodie Kane from The Hits.

There was also a plethora of ex-reality stars, including former bachelorettes Viarni Bright, Ceri McVinnie, Hannah Howley and Nazanin Khanjani.





Kristian Barbarich, Harry Jowsey, Tiffany Temple and Kelsey Odell.

One contestant confided to Spy that he’d be taking tips from Khanjani on how to handle fame — but it was the other half of NZ’s most famous reality show couple, Art Green, who sprinkled the fairy-dust magic.

“I tell you there is more on display tonight, than there was on the whole season of The Bachelor,” Green quipped.

Green and Rice shone and danced with the contestants, who were being paraded before the show kicks off next week.

And they weren’t shy in revealing what viewers can expect.

“Lots of sex,” more than one inebriated contestant told Spy. There were tales of over-indulging, party games, nudity — and a surprise same-sex hook-up.

Ones to watch include Kristian Barbarich, who seems to be looking for love over money (the winner walks away with $100,00).

The Porsche-driving entrepreneur mixes with a wealthy Auckland set that once included Max Key. Zuru co-owner Nick Mowbray is a friend. He has taken fellow contestant Harry Jowsey under his wing and both were planning to attend the toy mansion Gatsby party on Friday night.

Jowsey went into the show to stir things up and that continued at the party, where he nearly came to blows with another contestant over a post-show hook-up.

Tiffany Temple and former Miss Universe contestant Kelsey Odell made sure they stood out from the pack, wearing red and yellow dresses with plenty of sass to match. They say they went into the competition with eyes wide open.

Cutest couple of the night were Stacy Smyth and Shayna Maunder, who had each other's backs for most of the night and held on to each other like a security blanket.