Confessions of a reality TV veteran

With 2018 just weeks away, we're bracing ourselves for the onslaught of local reality TV programming that's been slated for production next year.

And with several new reality TV casts about to fall under public scrutiny, what better time to have a chat to local reality TV veteran Shari Flavall about what's in store for them?

Flavall applied to go on several shows before she ended up on the second season of The Bachelor NZ – and has applied for more since. She chats to Spy about her incredibly easy recruitment for The Bachelor, why she keeps applying for these types of shows – and the series her boyfriend has given her a 'hall pass' to enjoy.

Spy: Did you apply for any other reality TV shows before you appeared on The Bachelor NZ? If so, what were they?

Flavall: I flew over to Australia to apply for Big Brother. I also applied for the Aussie Bachelor and Kiss Bang Love (which is exactly how it sounds). I got accepted for Kiss Bang Love, but it was filming the same time as The Bachelor NZ and I thought The Bachelor would give me a better shot at love. [Editor's Note: See, Naz? Shari was in it for the right reasons, after all! Sort of.]

Spy: So that's why you applied for The Bachelor?

Flavall: Well, I actually did want a boyfriend and I always ended up in the friend zone, probably because I can't hold a serious conversation. I thought The Bachelor might help me get serious and settle down. But that didn't happen. I applied knowing my chances were very slim, and if I was to "win" and fall in love, yay - hallelujah! If not, I thought it would be a great experience/holiday with friends.

Spy: What was the process of being 'recruited' for The Bachelor like?

Flavall: Too easy! I thought it was a joke when they rang me and told me I had been selected. I filmed my application video when I had just woken up at like 2pm, looked an absolute state and just went on about how desperate I was and how useless I was at dating. And that was pretty much it!

Lean wit' it #TheBachelorNZ A post shared by Shari Flavall (@flav00) on Mar 16, 2016 at 3:46pm PDT

Spy: We know you've applied to be on Survivor and The Block. Are there any other reality shows you've applied to be on since The Bachelor?

Flavall: My Kitchen Rules. And my boyfriend has given me a hall pass if Love Island ever comes to New Zealand, so that's next on the cards. [Editor's Note: There’s always TVNZ's Heartbreak Island?]

Spy: Why do you like applying for these types of shows?

Flavall: It all started with Big Brother where you just literally sit in a house all day doing nothing, getting more and more famous by the second, and that is my dream life. So I just started applying for anything and everything.

Spy: What do you think you'd bring to Survivor? And The Block?

Flavall: Not much. I would be the one always sitting on the side bench on Survivor and "taking one for the team" by sitting out, because I am pretty much useless at anything physical. And same with The Block. I hate waking up early and working long hours, so I would be terrible. The only thing that would get me though the days would be the fact it was being filmed.

Another poor sod I’ve dragged into entering a reality TV show with me #theblocknz #gottabeinittowinit 🤗🤗 A post shared by Shari Flavall (@flav00) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

Spy: Everyone's been talking about Married at First Sight lately. Would you ever, ever consider going on that show?

Flavall: Absolutely, because if it was to work out - amazing! And if not, well, I would like to think I would enjoy the ride – however, the last lot had a rough time!

Spy: Would you ever consider being New Zealand's first Bachelorette?

Flavall: Absolutely (if I was single and looking, obviously.) You can't be ditched, so that's great and you have the pick of about 20 guys so hopefully some of them are half decent and again if it works out - amazing! If not, I’m enjoying the ride.

Spy: Which reality show would be your dream series to star in?

Flavall: Survivor, because by the looks of last season they just lay on the beach all day playing cards, and also My Kitchen Rules, but I would have to learn how to cook a bit better.

Spy: Who have you managed to convince to apply with you for shows where you need two people?

Flavall: Friends, family, acquaintances, anyone! I convinced my friend Lana to apply for My Kitchen Rules with me, another friend Jade for The Block NZ and my brother Jackson for this season's Block NZ. I even convinced my boss to apply for Survivor with me so we could form an alliance. Oh, and last but not least, I dragged my family onto Family Feud this year.

What reality TV show can I lose next? 🤗 Nah we're all winners go #teamflavall 🎖🎉 #familyfeudnz #nevergiveuponyourdreamsofbecomingrealitytvfamous A post shared by Shari Flavall (@flav00) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

Spy: What does your mum think of your quest for reality TV stardom?

Flavall: She loves it (secretly, but not so secretly). She's my number one fan and first to comment and like every. single. one. of my social media posts.

Spy: Finally, what advice do you have for others thinking about applying for one of these reality TV shows?

Flavall: Do it! The Bachelor was the best experience of my life and it's not all about "winning", it's about the fun times, experiences, and let's be honest, fame!