Chrystal and Ricky call it quits

Whispers have been circulating that one of Spy’s favourite couples around town, former reality TV star Chrystal Chenery and real estate man Ricky Cave have called it quits.

The pair, who met in Christchurch years ago before reconnecting in Auckland, started dating early last year and enjoyed a fun-filled relationship. As well as enjoying the high life on the Auckland social scene, they had a romantic escape to Eagles Nest luxury lodge in the Bay of Islands and spent last summer at Cave’s bach in the Coromandel. Over winter they took in the best Dubai has to offer enroute to the Greek Islands, before finishing up on the French Riviera on ex-pat Rich Lister Steve Owen’s super yacht.

Sadly, it seems the tail end of winter put a dampener on a relationship many in their circle thought would result in marriage.

Chenery and Cave confirmed to Spy that Chenery moved out of Cave’s Mission Bay house a month ago and into an apartment in Parnell.

But it may not be over for good, with both saying never say never. In many ways, it is a breather.

The pair share custody of their French Bulldog Brucie and say they remain firm friends and see each other on “Brucie” outings.

“On Monday I am off to Gwinganna Health Retreat in Queensland for a month to focus on my yoga, no coffee, no fun, complete detox,” Chenery said with good humour.

She has fielded a few TV offers, including from Bravo Channel, while Cave is still selling luxury houses and apartments by the truckload.

It wasn’t lost on him that Chenery was great for his image and brand. Perhaps more so than any luxury sports car, would ever be (he went to court to get permission to keep driving his Aston Martin when he lost his licence for speeding and drink-driving).

Who knows what this summer will bring for the pair?