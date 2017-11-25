Cheryl and Wolf's Westie wedding

Last week, filming got under way for series four of Three’s hit comedy drama series Westside, with Aussie stars Reef Ireland (Wolfgang West) and Ashleigh Cummings (Cheryl West,) back to reprise their roles as the younger versions of our favourite Westies.



This time around, Reef (who was born and raised here, but moved to Oz when he was 7) has brought his girlfriend Bec Keen to live with him down under in Auckland till shooting finishes next March.



“I’m so pleased to be able to show Bec around New Zealand for an extended period,” says Reef. “New Zealand is where I was born so it’s nice to show her where I spent my early years. I’ve made some great mates among the cast and they spent quite a bit of time with me in Melbourne this year, so it will be great for her to see us in our Kiwi environment. I’m looking forward to showing her the crazy black sand beaches.”



Meanwhile, US-based Cummings has had to leave her long-time actor boyfriend Roman Empire: Reign of Blood star Aaron Jakubenko behind, while she films this series.



Last season Jakubenko was filming The Shannara Chronicles in Auckland while Cummings shot Westside.



With history cemented by Outrageous Fortune, fans of the show already know that Wolf and Cheryl marry quickly after meeting, which means a 1980s Westie wedding was fairly inevitable in series four. Three and South Pacific Pictures confirmed the wedding this week with an announcement that they are looking for authentic 1980s wedding dresses for the show.



Fans are being encouraged to submit pictures to the OF/Westside Facebook page and if they are in good condition and fit the storyline, they may be selected to feature on the show.



A supreme winner will be chosen for the Westie wedding when it is filmed in December. An influx of fantastically gauche wedding dress shots has already been submitted. “The more 80s, the better,” costume designer Sarah Aldridge told Spy. “We are in the early 80s glamour period right now, Princess Diana had just gotten married and her ‘miles-long’ train and puffy shouldered dress was the height of fashion. If you’ve got something that’s in good working order, we want it!”



Also back on set is presenter Laura McGoldrick-Guptill, who plays the Wests’ nosy neighbour Wendy. Full credit to the blonde beauty, who early last month gave birth to Harley, her baby with Black Cap hubby Martin Guptill.