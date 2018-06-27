Cher ends argument between Kiwi radio hosts

Cher cleared up an argument between two Kiwi radio hosts over one of the biggest questions surrounding the pop star: How is her name pronounced?

Speaking to Bernadine and Jase on Coast, Cher insisted it's pronounced something along the lines of "share".

"I've been grumpy at him, I've been telling him off, so we need to go to the source - give us your pronunciation," Bernie asked the star.

“You, South Africa, you know, Australia, they get it wrong everywhere. But it’s Cher, it’s Cher it’s Cher!” she exclaimed.

After Jase continued to get the pronounciation wrong, Cher suggested Bernadine "take him outside and beat him".