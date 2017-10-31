Charlotte confirms MKR romance: 'He makes me happy'

My Kitchen Rules contestant Charlotte Brown has confirmed reports she has struck up a romance with fellow contestant Jaryd Gray.

The reports surfaced after Brown and her cooking partner Maddie Hunt were the first to be eliminated from the show on Monday night.

Speaking with The Hits' Stace and Flynny today, Brown revealed: "He makes me happy".

Flynny pressed: "Have you hooked up?" to which she answered, "yes".

He asked: "In real life?" And she answered, "Yes, in real life, unscripted, off camera."

"You said he makes you happy, that means still current tense, that means still right now, summer romance, maybe going for Christmas at each other's houses?"

"Correct," Brown confirmed, before adding a sly "stay tuned".

Brown was the youngest contestants on My Kitchen Rules New Zealand at 19. Her new beau, Auckland finance broker Jaryd Gray remains in the competition.