Kiwi celebs lap up the summer sun

Kiwi celebrities have littered social media with good times over the summer break, taking in the Rhythm and Vines festival in Gisborne, which was given healthy competition over the New Year period by Northern Bass in Kaiwaka. They were followed by the other place to be — the Bay Dreams concert in Mt Maunganui.

R&V hosted the country’s biggest celebrity, in the form of PM Jacinda Ardern, who attended with partner Clarke Gayford. They were taken on a VIP tour of the festival by director Hamish Pinkham. Other A Listers in the crowd this year included Hits host Brodie Kane, singer William Waiirua, All Black Sam Kane, actor Joe Naufahu and singer Stan Walker, who also attended Bay Dreams, as did dance superstar Parris Goebel.





Jacinda Ardern and Hamish Pinkham.

But it was away from festivals that our heads were turned. Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler enjoyed time with friends in the Bay of Islands and posed up at the beach with her sister Kate’s toddler, Alexa.

All Black Aaron Smith was in Whitianga for the New Year with girlfriend Teagan Voykovich, Smith donning a fancy new look in the form of a neatly shaved man bun. This week, the pair enjoyed fine dining in Auckland on several romantic dates.

Newshub presenter Samantha Hayes got beach savvy by posting a photo in a one-piece bathing suit with a sun-smart warning: “My theory about legs not getting sunburnt does not stand up *ouch* Put sunscreen on your legs too, folks.”