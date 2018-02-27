Celebrate Auckland Cup Day with Spy

Enjoy the ultimate day at the races as you experience the thrill of Auckland Cup Day from the glamorous surrounds of the Cuvee Lounge.

Located trackside, the elegant garden setting in the place to be on race day, as you enjoy an afternoon of wining and dining in style.

We have a table for 10 to giveaway so you and your most fabulous friends can enjoy a day of luxury at the Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup Day.

To enter, just head to our Facebook page and tag the friends you’d most like to share the day with. Entries will be drawn on Monday March 5.

Auckland Cup Day takes place at Ellerslie Racecourse on Saturday, March 10 from midday, as part of Auckland Cup Week.

You must be 18 years or older to enter the competition. Standard T&Cs apply.