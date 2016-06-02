Celeb Power Rankings: Embarrassing photos and awkward TV

It’s Friday! That means it’s time to chart the rise and fall of Kiwi celebrities’ stock this week. Let’s take a look.

1) Heartbreak Island launch

It will be the talk of the town when the new reality TV dating show Heartbreak Island lands on TVNZ 2 on June 11.

The launch party was held at Lula Inn this week with hosts Matilda Rice and Mark Dye taking the stage to preview small snippets of action that will no doubt whet appetites of young Kiwi singles.

2) Radio host Sarah Gandy shares epic throwback pics

Braces, fringes and brushes with pop elite – Sarah Gandy has shared an absolutely priceless photo archive of her first days in radio land.

Gandy, who co-hosts The Hits’ morning show with Sam Wallace and Toni Street, shared her hilarious photo library as the station counts down the top 500 songs from the noughties.

Some of the pictures include her meeting top 2000s acts such as Good Charlotte, Usher, Lily Allen and even Justin Timberlake donning pink shorts.

3) Julian Savea fasts for Ramadan

Hurricanes star Julian Savea is going hungry for a month for a very good reason.

The rugby player is celebrating and supporting the tradition of Ramadan with his wife Fatima.

Julian isn’t Muslim himself, but is standing by his wife of two years to show solidarity to the religious practice, according to the NZ Herald.

During the month of Ramadan, the participants are not allowed to eat food or drink liquid between sunrise and sunset.

4) Madeleine Sami butchers wife’s song

Madeleine Sami shows off her singing skills in her new movie, The Breaker Upperers.

But it seems the comedian isn’t quite as confident when it comes to the music made by her wife – Kiwi music star Ladyhawke.

During an interview with The Hits hosts Sarah, Sam and Toni, Sami was put to the test in a round of karaoke covers jokingly called ‘Sami-oke.’

Madeleine had a crack at singing Anastacia's I'm Outta Love but she struggled to remember the lyrics to Ladyhawk’s My Delirium live on air.

“Oh my god - this is terrible, I should know the words, I hope my she isn’t listening!” Sami declared after struggling through the chorus of her wife’s alt-pop hit.

5) Jesse Mulligan spills the beans on his time at Seven Sharp

Mulligan revealed all about his controversial exit from the 7pm current affairs show in a new interview with Barkers magazine.

In it, the host of Three's The Project called his final three months on the show in 2014 alongside Mike Hosking and Toni Street "awkward" and "horrible".

He said he realised he was no longer needed on the show when he wasn't invited to photo shoots, and had to leave the set to make room for guests.

"It's around that point you realise you're probably not an integral part of a show ... it was a pretty horrible feeling," he said.

