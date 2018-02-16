Celeb Power Rankings: Bad taste birthday gifts to stolen pooches

Each and every Friday we chart the rise and fall of Kiwi celebrities’ stocks.

Here’s who winning at life this week.

1. Georgia Fowler

Kiwi Victoria’s Secret Angel Georgia Fowler was unveiled as the host of New Zealand’s first Project Runway this week.

Project Runway US host, German supermodel Heidi Klum, was one of the most famous Victoria’s Secret models of all time and paved the way for the show’s global franchise, so the runway is perfectly set for fellow Angel Fowler.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be coming home to be part of the very first season of Project Runway New Zealand,” she says.

2. Millie Elder-Holmes and Max Key

In joint second place is Millie Elder-Holmes and Max Key.

Millie welcomed a special new family member Miko the English Bulldog all the way from California.

The Kiwi blogger purchased the purebred from CA Bulldogs specialises in exotic bulldogs and promises “worldwide hand delivery” with a ‘Puppy Nanny.’

In a cute Instagram post she shares the first photo of her new fur-baby in her and her boyfriend’s hometown of Thessaloniki.

And Max Key celebrated Valentine ’s Day with his new girlfriend Renee Brown.

The former Prime Minister’s son took to Instagram this week to show off a photo of himself and his new 24-year-old girlfriend.

Posed by a lush poolside in Auckland while holding a bunch of flowers, Max gushed about Renee.

“It may be our first, but it won’t be our last. Happy Valentine’s Day 🌹❤”

3. Jeremy Wells

He’s back in the top 5 again this week, this time for giving away Hosking’s TV award to international superstar Robbie Williams during an awkward press conference.

It was all caught on camera during their brief exchange and played out on live television via Seven Sharp.

“Oh wow this has got the weight of an award,” Robbie said when Jerry passed it to him.

“It is actually an old award. It was the only thing I could find laying around. I was under prepared,” confessed Jerry.

Watch it all unfold below from 2min 25seconds on.

4. Shaun Johnson

Silver Ferns superstar Kayla Cullen celebrated her 26th birthday this week and was treated to an interesting gift from boyfriend Shaun Johnson.

The league star gave the gorgeous netballer… a VACUUM CLEANER!

Safe to say, she was not impressed. Shaun, on the other hand seems to think it was highly entertaining.

In an Instagram story you can hear her saying “I did say I wanted a vacuum but like not for my birthday.”

5. Chrystal Chenery

Ex Bachelor star Chrystal Chenery turned to social media this week for help trying to get back her beloved French Bulldog Bruce Lee from her ex –boyfriend, Ray White real estate agent Ricky Cave.

The couple split in October last year and were reportedly sharing custody of their pup.

But according to Chenery, Cave has been withholding access to the dog as he doesn’t like the man she is now dating.