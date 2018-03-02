Celeb Power Rankings: Bad habits and mortifying motorway encounters

It’s Friday! Which means it’s time to chart the rise and fall of Kiwi celebrities’ stock this week. Let’s take a look.

1. Max Key and Renee Brown

Max Key and his new girlfriend Renee Brown announced their relationship to the public via a cute Instagram they posted on Valentine’s Day a few weeks back.

Now, it seems the couple has taken their relationship up a notch by adding a rather cute and fluffy family member!

Kyro is a ‘pomsky’ which is a pomeranian crossed with a husky and he even has his own Instagram page.

Things turned interesting when Max also revealed that even ‘Papa (John) Key’ didn’t know they had bought a dog together!

2. KJ Apa

The rumour mill spilled a few secrets about KJ Apa’s new girlfriend 16-year-old Vancouver native, Corinne Isherwood.

The couple apparently first started dating in November 2017 and were also snapped here in New Zealand together.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet – but we are pretty convinced this cute pair are a couple.

Corinne has also been spotted rocking some Kiwi fashion in one of her latest Instagram photos by wearing a Stolen Girlfriends Club t-shirt.

3. Scribe

Scribe and P-Money are set to play Auckland City Limits at Western Springs this weekend in place of Young Thug who cancelled last minute.

This is the second time Young Thug has cancelled on New Zealand; he was supposed to perform at Laneway last year but was forced to drop out over Australian visa issues.

On the plus side, the change will see the chance for an awesome comeback performance from Kiwi rapper Scribe alongside P Money.

The pair are promising to deliver some of our Kiwi hip hop's greatest hits including Not Many, Stand Up and Stop the Music.

4. Taika Waititi

The Hunt for the Wilderpeople star has taken to social media this week to expose his weird habit.

He might be one of the world's most sought-after directors but all that hard work must be exhausting because he's developed a penchant for falling asleep...pretty much anywhere.

He posted a photo of himself asleep in his child's pram and tagged it "Dad of the year".

5. Vaughan Smith

Multitasking is something that many of us are not great at, especially when you are hot and flustered, rushing to leave the gym to get to work on time.

ZM’s Vaughan Smith had an unfortunate-but-hilarious encounter en route to the radio studio this week.

Let’s just say it goes from bad to worse… watch his full story here.

