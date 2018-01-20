Casey Green gets on board clothing renting business

Casey Green has wasted no time in getting down to business since arriving home from Europe with hubby, former All Black Ali Williams, late last year.

Though the busy mother of two young girls still embraces her health and wellness business, her passion of late is fashion and she’s set up a business renting gorgeous designer gowns.

“Living in London and Paris fine-tuned my love of fashion. I am a practical person and it was fabulous having multiple social engagements, they were on a very high scale in the fashion stakes, so after a while I learned a trick or two and that was to rent divine designer gowns,” she told Spy.

“Before we came back to New Zealand I scoped the business here and found a great business called www.ohrentme.co.nz which I loved.”

She made contact with owner Saejung Oh, who started the business four years ago. “We met up, liked each other a lot and each other’s business ideas and since then have become business partners.”

Green has spent the past few weeks with Oh and models in the studio, shooting the latest trends.

The pair say they understand that buying designer brands is out of reach for most women, especially when you are only going to want to wear it once and then have your eyes set on another fabulous piece for the next event on the calendar.

Renting a dress is simple: choose the dress and it will arrive at your door. It’s based in Auckland, so girls who live locally can try on garments, and pick up and drop off, instead of having them posted.

Their A-Z of designers includes Camilla and Marc, Karen Walker, Miss Crabb, Ruby, Sass and Bide, Stolen Girlfriends Club and Zimmermann, to name a few.

Green is looking forward to taking the business to the next level and already has stylist friends from the Northern Hemisphere sourcing designer stock.

Next weekend, at New Zealand’s richest race, the New Zealand Bloodstock Karaka Million at Ellerslie, “ohrentme” ambassadors will be spreading the word in advance of Auckland Cup Week in March.

This year The Million has moved from Sunday night to Saturday, which in Spy’s books is the official opening to the social year. Green and Williams will attend along with their good friend from NZ Bloodstock, Petrea Vela, whose sister Victoria and parents Sir Peter and Lady Pamela will be hosting before the week of sales at Karaka.

Among other star guests expected at Ellerslie include Kylie Bax, Minister for Racing and Deputy PM Winston Peters, Sir Owen Glenn, Sonia and Rob Waddell, former All Black Stephen Donald and Toni Street.