Cardi B shouts out 'too talented' Kiwi dance crew

Could Parris Goebel's next collaboration be with hip hop star Cardi B?

The Bodak Yellow rapper spotted a clip of Goebel's Royal Family Dance Crew dancing to her song Drippin' online and absolutely loved it.

She loved it so much, she reposted it to her Instagram where she is followed by 24.4 million fans.

She captioned the post: "FIREEEEEEEE. CAME THRU DRIPPIN!!! You girls are too talented!!!"

In less than 24 hours, the clip has been seen by more than 6 million people around the world .

The clip came from footage of the Royal Family giving a guest performance at the Hip Hop International New Zealand Nationals.

It was choreographed by Parris Goebel and involved performers from The Royal Family, ReQuest Dance Crew & Royal Family Varsity.

Catch the full, stunning performance below: