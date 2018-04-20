Brodie Kane: ‘The abuse can be relentless’

Brodie Kane has hit out at online trolls and bullies, saying she’s “copped every name under the sun” during her time in the media.

The Hits host told listeners she’d been the target of many trolls over the last few years, and she’d had enough.

Kane used Pink Shirt Day’s anti-bullying message to share wise words for her bullies and anyone else who had nothing nice to say.

“The abuse and nasty comments can be relentless but luckily I have developed some pretty thick skin over the years and it now doesn’t worry me,” she said.

“But what I do worry about is the people who troll and the state of mind they must be in to think that it’s socially acceptable to behave in such a way.”

Kane also took aim at those who used the internet to attack people “whose skin isn’t as thick who can’t stand up for themselves”.

“Being nasty to one another is nothing new but I feel like social media has paved the way which trolls or online bullies have a free and easy forum to unleash on,” she said.

“You might be able to tell by now that I am awfully passionate about this issue.”

Click here to find out more about how we speak out against bullying in New Zealand ... and click here to get a jump start on it and send someone a compliment instead of an insult.

Happy Pink Shirt Day everyone!

Watch Brodie’s full speech above.